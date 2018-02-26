Driver accused of exposing himself to others on Grand Island bridge

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State police say a driver exposed himself to others on the south Grand Island bridge.

According to State police, Jacob Stromberg pulled up next to the vehicle on the bridge, turned on his interior car lights, and exposed his genitalia.

When the complainants tried to drive away, State police say Stromberg followed them and continued to expose himself.

He was located and charged with public lewdness, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Stromberg was released and will appear in court at a later date.