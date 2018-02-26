K9 officers at risk for overdosing on opioids

By Published:

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Trooper David Ziemba and his 22-month-old Belgian Malinois, Arnie, walk into a garage in the State Police Barracks in Clarence. Somewhere in there, a small package of synthetic heroin hidden.

“Find drugs,” said the trooper to this four-legged partner.

And Arnie takes off, sniffing lockers, trashcans, a vending machine, pawing and barking once he locates the package inside of a locker.

“Their noses can take them anywhere,” said Trooper Ziemba. “I have to watch him constantly. It only take s a minute for them to get into a product and that can be too late.”

That’s why all K9 handlers carry narcan on their belts now – it’s specifically for their dogs.

“If fentanyl touches us, we could overdose.”

The smallest amount of the drugs could cause that and it’s the trooper’s biggest fear. He says the signs of a dog overdosing are similar to a human.

“My dog has a lot of energy so if he’s laying there, I know something is wrong.”

The trooper says their training has changed a bit due to the potency of the drugs they’re dealing with; now, their eyes scan the room before the dogs head in there to scope out the scene.

“Whenever I go into a room, I look at it first to make sure there aren’t any visible powders.”

The trooper hasn’t used narcan on Arnie and he’s hopeful he never will.

“Working with him is fun but challenging. I have a very good partner and in my opinion, he’s the best.”

 

 

