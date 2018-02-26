Local bank displays historic art

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — “A picture is worth a thousand words,” said Jim McGrath, a local civil war historian and art collector.

McGrath says some of the art he owns and displays at the Northwest Bank Lockport branch deserves volumes as it depicts some of America’s most defining moments, like the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

“It’s our history. Every country has a history that’s messy at some point and we can’t ignore it or wipe it out.”

McGrath has been gathering historic pieces for more than 20 years now. He has accumulated more than 180 works of art which he estimates costs more than $100,000. The collector says he has kept the pieces in a storage unit but a few years back, he decided he wanted to create a display, finding the perfect place in a local bank.

“We have to inspire our young people. We have to learn about what happened so we make sure it never happens again.”

The historian says he puts the effort into creating the displays because he sees the conversations the art creates and he’s hopeful seeing the pieces can help ignite an interest in history.

“Everybody gets a different take from a piece.”

