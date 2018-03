BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – School leaders in buffalo are speaking out, at a time when public school students are predicting even more activism next month.

Education leaders with four Buffalo private schools all signed a letter asking President Trump to limit unrestricted access to semi automatic weapons.

Ginger Geoffrey, Director of Communications with Canisius High School tells us about the letter that appeared in the New York Times, Sunday.

It says: Schools are coming together, and rising up to say ‘enough’ in the wake of the Parkland shootings.

Geoffrey said, “Our president felt it was important to speak out on this issue, we’ve seen the students in Florida speak out, and it’s great to see young people stand up for something they believe in, and we as school leaders, feel we should be supportive of that.”

More than 150 independent schools signed the petition. The move comes at a time when student voices are loud.

Those voices are just expected to grow as rallies, walk outs and marches are scheduled nationwide over the next month.

Canisius is supportive: Encouraging students to do what they think is right for their own security. “We definitely encourage our students to stand up for something they believe in, so i’m sure we will be taking part in it in some way shape or form.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown is on board too. He is offering up buses to take young people to Washington, D.C. for the “March For Life” next month.

He said, “I will be joining students from across our nation in the “March For Our Lives” And I will sponsor buses so that young people from Buffalo have the opportunity to march on March 24th.”

In a letter to parents, Superintendent of the Amherst Central School District addressed the gun violence.

He said he is aware of the planned walk outs, but did not respond to our request for comment.

Here is the letter sent to parents on Sunday:

Dear Amherst Central School District Community, I hope this email finds you well and having spent some quality time this past week with your loved ones. If you are like me, you are approaching the return to school tomorrow with a heavy heart and sympathy for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community in Parkland, Florida. I am writing today to address three topics that may also be on your mind. First and foremost, our district continues to focus on maximizing our comprehensive safety planning and monitoring building safety protocols so that the students, faculty and staff in all of our schools are as safe as possible at all times. This is of course done through a strong partnership with local emergency services and first responders. Additionally, it takes parents, students, faculty, staff, and members from our community working together to keep our schools safe places for learning. I continue to recommend that parents monitor their children’s social media accounts and to remember if you “see something, say something”. The most efficient way to communicate is direct contact via phone call or email, but we also offer the Tiger Tipline ( 716-362-2255 or tipline@amherstschools.org ) as a tool to promote school safety. If you ever have information about suspicious, illegal, or unsafe activities related to school, please use this resource, call your child’s principal or contact me directly at the district office by calling 716-362-3051 Finally, I am also aware that some national protests have been planned in the upcoming weeks in response to the tragedy in Parkland. I anticipate that there will be interest from some of our secondary students in aligning locally around the movement. I will be meeting with various stakeholders to determine the best way for ACSD students and staff to express themselves in ways that are respectful and do not infringe on the rights of others. More information will be available in the coming weeks. Best Regards, Anthony Panella, Superintendent of Schools