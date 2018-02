MARILLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Marilla teen has admitted to his role in the death of a toddler.

Last March, Devon VanDerWege, 18, caused the death of 2-year-old Ethan Bigham, whom he was babysitting.

Bigham’s cause of death was blunt force trauma.

On Monday morning, VanDerWege pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter. He is in custody without bail.

When sentenced on April 9, VanDerWege could spend up to 20 years in prison.