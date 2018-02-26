Mayor charged for providing alcohol to youth

Just before midnight on Saturday, state troopers from the Wayland barracks responded to a report of underage drinking at the Cohocton Development Corporation.

Police say two youths, ages 14 and 19, were found consuming alcohol, reportedly provided by Cox who was present at the time.

The 70-year-old was arraigned and released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to reappear in Cohocton Town Court at a later date.

This story was originally posted by WETM, a Nexstar contributing station.