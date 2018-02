BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Metallica is coming to Buffalo this October.

The metal giants will perform at the KeyBank Center on October 27 at 7:30 p.m. The show will be part of their Worldwired Tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. The prices are $65 and $135.

Those interested in buying them can go to LiveNation.com or Tickets.com, or call 1-888-223-6000.