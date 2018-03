Related Coverage Thruway Authority encouraging drivers to get EZ-Pass ahead of cashless tolling in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday is the deadline for drivers who are looking for a deal on EZ-Pass.

The Thruway Authority is offering a $10 bonus if you get the pass by the end of Monday and use it 10 times within the following six months.

EZ-Pass will be the only way to pay “on the spot” on the Grand Island bridges as they convert to cashless tolling in the coming weeks.

