Naked man on ATV leads police on chase in Missouri

The Associated Press Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a naked man has been arrested in Missouri after fleeing on an all-terrain vehicle and driving the wrong way on an interstate.

Police say the man is suspected of being under the influence of drugs during the Sunday afternoon chase in northern Kansas City.

The chase began with the man eluding officers in a field. After finding a break in a fence, the man made his way onto Interstate 435, where he occasionally drove into oncoming traffic. He was captured after exiting the interstate.

One witness told a news outlet that she thought she was “dreaming” when she saw the spectacle unfold while returning from a basketball tournament with two boys in her car.

Capt. Will Akin of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office acknowledged it “might be comical” but stressed it a was “very dangerous” incident.

