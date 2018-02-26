No course for a horse: Man rides onto California freeway

The Associated Press Published:
This early Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, photo released by the California Highwat Patrol (CHP) shows a horse rider being arrested after failing a field sobriety test by CHP officers for DUI in a freeway Long Beach, Calif. Authorities say the drunken man made his way onto a California freeway while atop the horse. (California Highway Patrol, Santa Fe Springs via AP)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a drunken man rode his horse onto a California freeway.

A Los Angeles news station reports that the California Highway Patrol stopped the man early Saturday on State Route 91 in Long Beach.

Officers administered field sobriety tests, which registered blood-alcohol levels of 0.21 percent and 0.19 percent – more than double the legal limit.

The man was arrested and booked for riding a horse while under the influence. The white horse, Guera, wasn’t hurt and was released to the man’s mother.

The California Highway Patrol offered a message to the public on Twitter: “No, you may not ride your horse on the freeway, and certainly not while intoxicated.”

