Sabres players, coach speak as trade deadline approaches

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the Sabres may be out of the playoff hunt, some players could end up making playoff runs.

One player who’s often mentioned in trade rumors is Evander Kane. The Sabres kept him off the ice for Saturday’s game against the Washington Capitals and for yesterday’s 4-1 win over the Boston Bruins.

Last week, Kane said he believes it’s just a matter of time before he leaves.

Kane didn’t talk about trades after Sunday’s game, but it was on his teammates’ minds.

Sabres goaltender Chad Johnson had something else to think about.

“To be honest, I have an ultrasound in the morning with my wife. We are having a baby girl…in May,” he said.

Forward Evan Rodrigues said “Watch and see what happens, and if you stay, you are happy to stay, and if you go, there is a reason for it.”

On Sunday, head coach Phil Housley said “It is a tough time because you never know what is going to occur. My focus is the game tonight.”

The trade deadline is 3 p.m. Monday.