Sabres trade Evander Kane to Sharks for a conditional 1st round pick

By Published: Updated:
Buffalo Sabres' Evander Kane (9) celebrates his goal with teammate Sam Reinhart (23) as Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -After hours of waiting and plenty of speculation early in the day Evander Kane wouldn’t be moved, Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill finally got an offer and dealt the left winger to San Jose, in exchange for a conditional first round pick, Dan O’Regan and a conditional fourth round pick in 2020.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The haul, is less than what was expected for Kane (1st round pick, prospect, player & conditional) — considering the returns the Rangers received for Rick Nash and the assets acquired by the Blues and Blackhawks in their respective deals on Monday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If Kane re-signs with the Sharks in the offseason or the Sharks win the Stanley Cup, the Sabres get a first round pick in 2019.  If neither of those two things happen, it’s a second round selection in 2019 for the Blue & Gold.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Kane, who was originally acquired in a trade with the Jets in February of 2014, scored 68 goals and 50 assists in three seasons with the Blue & Gold including 20 goals this season.

After a red hot start to the year, in which he tallied 35 points through December and trade rumors reached fever pitch, Kane cooled off and has just six points (5 goals, 1 assist) since the New Year.

O’Regan, who played one season with Sabres star forward Jack Eichel at Boston College during the 2014-2015 campaign, has suited up in 19 games this season with the Sharks and tallied four points — all assists.  He’s has 25 points (7 G, 18 A) in 31 games with San Jose’s AHL affiliate, the Barracuda.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s