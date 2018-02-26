Sabres trade Evander Kane to Sharks for a conditional 1st round pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -After hours of waiting and plenty of speculation early in the day Evander Kane wouldn’t be moved, Sabres General Manager Jason Botterill finally got an offer and dealt the left winger to San Jose, in exchange for a conditional first round pick, Dan O’Regan and a conditional fourth round pick in 2020.

San Jose closing in on a deal for Evander Kane. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 26, 2018

Kane to SJ for a first, prospect and conditional 4th — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2018

The haul, is less than what was expected for Kane (1st round pick, prospect, player & conditional) — considering the returns the Rangers received for Rick Nash and the assets acquired by the Blues and Blackhawks in their respective deals on Monday.

More details on Evander Kane trade, Sabres get 2019 conditional first-round pick, Dan O’Reagan and a 2020 4th Rd pick — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2018

If Kane re-signs with the Sharks in the offseason or the Sharks win the Stanley Cup, the Sabres get a first round pick in 2019. If neither of those two things happen, it’s a second round selection in 2019 for the Blue & Gold.

Here’s the condition of the first-round 2019 pick in the Evander Kane deal: if the Sharks re-sign Kane, it’s a first; but if Kane walks into free agency, it’s a second-round pick in 2019 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2018

Kane, who was originally acquired in a trade with the Jets in February of 2014, scored 68 goals and 50 assists in three seasons with the Blue & Gold including 20 goals this season.

After a red hot start to the year, in which he tallied 35 points through December and trade rumors reached fever pitch, Kane cooled off and has just six points (5 goals, 1 assist) since the New Year.

O’Regan, who played one season with Sabres star forward Jack Eichel at Boston College during the 2014-2015 campaign, has suited up in 19 games this season with the Sharks and tallied four points — all assists. He’s has 25 points (7 G, 18 A) in 31 games with San Jose’s AHL affiliate, the Barracuda.