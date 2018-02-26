Service industry workers continue pushing back against tip credit proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Restaurant owners and their wait staff continue to push back against Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to eliminate the state’s tip credit.

The proposal would boost the minimum wage for service industry workers, but many fear people will stop tipping workers altogether.

Rosalie Mattison and her husband both work at Osteria 166 in downtown Buffalo. They both making a living off of their tips. Mattison says if Governor Cuomo’s proposal goes through, it would put hers and a lot of other tipped worker’s income in jeopardy.

“I myself am a server, my husband is a bartender so it would affect our entire income. To be blunt we would not make the same that we make an hour now, and no restaurant would ever be able to pay any server or bartender that amount,” said Mattison.

Ellie Grenauer is the co-owner of Glen Park Tavern. She says if the proposal is approved, she will need to make cuts at her establishment.

“All owners, we’d have to increase prices, cut staff, try and look at your budget see where else you can cut. I got my first waitressing job at 16 and iInow own a restaurant because of all the money I made in tips. I just don’t understand why we’re trying to fix something that’s not broken, it’s a culture I’ve been in all my life,” said Grenauer.

Monday, the New York State Restaurant Association listened to growing concerns from business owners and service industry workers.”They’re really concerned about what kind of impact it’s going to have both on their back of the house employees and front of the house employees,” said Melissa Fleischut, President/Ceo of the NYS Restaurant Association.

The New York State Department of Labor will be holding public hearings to get input from workers and businesses in the near future.

Thousands of people have already signed an online petition supporting the tip credit.

“Every server that I have ever known would never ever want this, at all,” said Mattison.