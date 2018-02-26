State police patrols increased at schools across Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This isn’t uncommon for us we’ve always dealt with school threats,” said New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan.

Although school threats are nothing new to State Police, Trooper O’Callaghan says following the shooting in Parkland, Florida people at local schools are taking warning signs more seriously.

“A lot of the staff and students are more aware of how dangerous and how significant this could turn into so what happens is more calls are coming in that typically people would blow off,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

There have been several copy cat threats at a number of local schools.

“This is continuing we’ve had one over the weekend with the state police and we are dealing with that continuously. There have been numerous kids suspended,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

Even if a threat turns out to be an empty one, Trooper O’Callaghan says each one is taken very seriously.

He’s urging parents to stay involved in their kids life and check what they post on social media.

“A lot of the times as we go up to these houses and start showing the parents all the social media posts, the pictures, the things that have been maybe said to other kids, they’re kind of surprised,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

State Police patrols have been increased at schools across Western New York, whether they’ve had a threat or not.

“I think this point in time it’s going to continue for a while,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan says state police have not arrested anyone in the area for school related threats, but he says state police have put people through the mental hygiene law to get checked in at local hospitals.