State police patrols increased at schools across Western New York

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This isn’t uncommon for us we’ve always dealt with school threats,” said New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan.

Although school threats are nothing new to State Police, Trooper O’Callaghan says following the shooting in Parkland, Florida people at local schools are taking warning signs more seriously.

“A lot of the staff and students are more aware of how dangerous and how significant this could turn into so what happens is more calls are coming in that typically people would blow off,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

There have been several copy cat threats at a number of local schools.

“This is continuing we’ve had one over the weekend with the state police and we are dealing with that continuously. There have been numerous kids suspended,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

Even if a threat turns out to be an empty one, Trooper O’Callaghan says each one is taken very seriously.

He’s urging parents to stay involved in their kids life and check what they post on social media.

“A lot of the times as we go up to these houses and start showing the parents all the social media posts, the pictures, the things that have been maybe said to other kids, they’re kind of surprised,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

State Police patrols have been increased at schools across Western New York, whether they’ve had a threat or not.

“I think this point in time it’s going to continue for a while,” said Trooper O’Callaghan.

O’Callaghan says state police have not arrested anyone in the area for school related threats, but he says state police have put people through the mental hygiene law to get checked in at local hospitals.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s