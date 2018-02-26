Thruway back open after standoff in Genesee County

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – It was a tense scene on the Thruway Monday evening. State Police took an Amherst man into custody after a five hour standoff.

It started just after 1 p.m. when State Police were told to be on the look-out for a potentially suicidal man in the Town of Stafford.

According to Public Information Officer Trooper Michael Cassella, Troopers saw the man on the 90 and tried to see if he needed medical attention.

“He refused to pull over after State Police attempted to stop the vehicle,” said Trooper Cassella.

Trooper Cassella told News 4 that caused a short pursuit on the Thruway.

“I can’t answer for what was going on, his thought process, but the vehicle eventually pulled over to the right shoulder of the road,” he said. “Lengthy negotiations were done with hostage negotiators with State Police.”

Trooper Cassella told us the man did have a handgun.

Dozens of first responders converged on the scene. The ensuing standoff shut down the Thruway between Exit 47 for Le Roy and 48A for Pembroke.

It caused traffic backups throughout Genesee County during rush hour, as drivers looked for an alternate route.

The man finally surrendered peacefully to police around 6 p.m. and he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The man, who is in his mid-50’s, was not harmed. There were no injuries among law enforcement either.

“We’re just glad the situation ended the way it did in a peaceful manner,” said Trooper Cassella.