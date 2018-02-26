U.S. Postal Service offering passport events in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before fees go up, the U.S. Postal Service is offering passport events in western New York.
Starting April 2, passport fees will increase by $10.
Anyone looking to go to a passport event must bring the following:
- A finished, unsigned DS-11 form, which can be found here
- Proof of U.S. citizenship
- Proof of identity
- Photocopies of U.S. citizenship and ID documents
- Appropriate payment
- Appropriate passport photo
Anyone younger than 16 can find special requirements here.
Here are the passport events happening in March:
|
POST OFFICE
|
ADDRESS
|
ZIP CODE
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
Keuka Park
|
508 Assembly Ave
|
14478
|
March 10, 2018
|
9 a.m. to noon
|
Cheektowaga Branch
|
125 Galleria Drive
|
14225
|
March 10, 2018
|
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|
North Tonawanda
|
141 Goundry St
|
14120
|
March 10, 2018
|
9 a.m. to noon
|
Medina
|
128 W Center St
|
14103
|
March 10, 2018
|
9 a.m. to noon
|
|
|
|
|
|
Middleport
|
42 Main St
|
14105
|
March 16, 2018
|
9 a.m. to noon
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cayuga Branch
|
285 Cayuga Rd
|
14241
|
March 17, 2018
|
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
Alden
|
13127 Broadway St
|
14004
|
March 17, 2018
|
9 to 11:30 a.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Randolph
|
90 Main St
|
14772
|
March 22, 2018
|
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depew
|
165 Warsaw St
|
14043
|
March 24, 2018
|
9 a.m. to noon
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clarence
|
9845 Main St
|
14031
|
March 31, 2018
|
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|
Akron
|
118 Main St
|
14001
|
March 31, 2018
|
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.