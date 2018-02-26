U.S. Postal Service offering passport events in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before fees go up, the U.S. Postal Service is offering passport events in western New York.

Starting April 2, passport fees will increase by $10.

Anyone looking to go to a passport event must bring the following:

  • A finished, unsigned DS-11 form, which can be found here
  • Proof of U.S. citizenship
  • Proof of identity
  • Photocopies of U.S. citizenship and ID documents
  • Appropriate payment
  • Appropriate passport photo

Anyone younger than 16 can find special requirements here.

Here are the passport events happening in March:

POST OFFICE

ADDRESS

ZIP CODE

DATE

TIME

Keuka Park

508 Assembly Ave

14478

March 10, 2018

9 a.m. to noon

Cheektowaga Branch

125 Galleria Drive

14225

March 10, 2018

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Tonawanda

141 Goundry St

14120

March 10, 2018

9 a.m. to noon

Medina

128 W Center St

14103

March 10, 2018

9 a.m. to noon

Middleport

42 Main St

14105

March 16, 2018

9 a.m. to noon

Cayuga Branch

285 Cayuga Rd

14241

March 17, 2018

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alden

13127 Broadway St

14004

March 17, 2018

9 to 11:30 a.m.

Randolph

90 Main St

14772

March 22, 2018

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Depew

165 Warsaw St

14043

March 24, 2018

9 a.m. to noon

Clarence

9845 Main St

14031

March 31, 2018

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Akron

118 Main St

14001

March 31, 2018

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

