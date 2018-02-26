U.S. Postal Service offering passport events in March

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before fees go up, the U.S. Postal Service is offering passport events in western New York.

Starting April 2, passport fees will increase by $10.

Anyone looking to go to a passport event must bring the following:

A finished, unsigned DS-11 form, which can be found here

Proof of U.S. citizenship

Proof of identity

Photocopies of U.S. citizenship and ID documents

Appropriate payment

Appropriate passport photo

Anyone younger than 16 can find special requirements here.

Here are the passport events happening in March:

POST OFFICE ADDRESS ZIP CODE DATE TIME Keuka Park 508 Assembly Ave 14478 March 10, 2018 9 a.m. to noon Cheektowaga Branch 125 Galleria Drive 14225 March 10, 2018 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. North Tonawanda 141 Goundry St 14120 March 10, 2018 9 a.m. to noon Medina 128 W Center St 14103 March 10, 2018 9 a.m. to noon Middleport 42 Main St 14105 March 16, 2018 9 a.m. to noon Cayuga Branch 285 Cayuga Rd 14241 March 17, 2018 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alden 13127 Broadway St 14004 March 17, 2018 9 to 11:30 a.m. Randolph 90 Main St 14772 March 22, 2018 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Depew 165 Warsaw St 14043 March 24, 2018 9 a.m. to noon Clarence 9845 Main St 14031 March 31, 2018 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Akron 118 Main St 14001 March 31, 2018 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.