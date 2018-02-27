Baynes highlights ‘ambitious’ plans for development in Amherst

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Voters in Amherst called for change when they cast their ballots for the 2017 General Election — handing over control of the town board to Democratic leadership, who have promised to focus their priorities on development.

Change has also happened at the top of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, with A.J. Baynes taking over in January for longtime president and CEO Colleen DiPirro.

Baynes appeared Monday as a guest on News 4 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the town’s development priorities and provide updates on key properties, including the Boulevard Mall, Eastern Hills Mall, Whole Foods and the Northtown Plaza, Niagara Falls Boulevard and the Westwood property.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s