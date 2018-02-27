Baynes highlights ‘ambitious’ plans for development in Amherst

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Voters in Amherst called for change when they cast their ballots for the 2017 General Election — handing over control of the town board to Democratic leadership, who have promised to focus their priorities on development.

Change has also happened at the top of the Amherst Chamber of Commerce, with A.J. Baynes taking over in January for longtime president and CEO Colleen DiPirro.

Baynes appeared Monday as a guest on News 4 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the town’s development priorities and provide updates on key properties, including the Boulevard Mall, Eastern Hills Mall, Whole Foods and the Northtown Plaza, Niagara Falls Boulevard and the Westwood property.