Buffalo man sentenced to three years’ probation for stealing deceased woman’s Worker’s Compensation checks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to three years of probation for stealing more than $3,500 in Worker’s Compensation benefits meant for the woman he had previously lived with and cared for, who passed away two years earlier.

Michael Barton, 58, of Ada Place, previously pleaded guilty to petit larceny.

At his Tuesday court appearance, Barton also agreed to repay $3,529.11 in restitution.

A state inspection revealed that Barton regularly cashed Worker’s Compensation benefit checks belonging to the woman he cared for, who passed away in July 2012. Barton continued cashing the checks through Sept. 2014 as if she was still alive.