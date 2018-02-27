Buffalo man sentenced to three years’ probation for stealing deceased woman’s Worker’s Compensation checks

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
(New York State flag)
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been sentenced to three years of probation for stealing more than $3,500 in Worker’s Compensation benefits meant for the woman he had previously lived with and cared for, who passed away two years earlier.
Michael Barton, 58, of Ada Place, previously pleaded guilty to petit larceny.
At his Tuesday court appearance, Barton also agreed to repay $3,529.11 in restitution.
A state inspection revealed that Barton regularly cashed Worker’s Compensation benefit checks belonging to the woman he cared for, who passed away in July 2012. Barton continued cashing the checks through Sept. 2014 as if she was still alive.
 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s