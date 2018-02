BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that reportedly involved a parole officer on Buffalo’s East Side.

A source tells News 4 a parole officer shot a suspect in the leg in the 300 block of Northumberland Avenue near ECMC.

Reports of a shooting on Northumberland Ave in Buffalo. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/Gl0HnQyZQA — Joshua Roy (@newsphotog19) February 28, 2018

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.