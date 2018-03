BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A representative of Buffalo Public Schools told News 4 that a student reported that another student made a threat.

According to the school district, the reported threat was spoken.

The student accused of making a threat was questioned.

Police have declared the threat unfounded.

The student will face discipline per the district’s code of conduct.

“We take all such incidents seriously,” Elena Cala, with Buffalo Public Schools, said.