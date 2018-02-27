Bulls win MAC, secure #1 seed in tournament with win over Akron

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB men’s basketball team will be hanging another banner inside of Alumni Arena.

With an 80-68 win over Akron on Tuesday night, the Bulls not only secured the Mid-American Conference regular season championship but also secured the No. 1 seed in the MAC Tournament in Cleveland.

Four players reached double-figures for the Bulls CJ Massinburg who paced the Blue & White with 24 points, which included five three pointers.

Wes Clark had 18 while both Nick Perkins and Jeremy Harris chipped in with 14.

Tied at 49 in the second half, the Bulls used an 11-4 run to open up a 60-53 lead.  After a 7-0 run by the Zip to tie the game over the final five minutes to pull ahead for good.

The MAC Tournament begins March 7 at campus sights and tips off March 7 in Cleveland.

