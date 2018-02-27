Cement truck crash closes part of Route 198 on Monday

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of the Scajaquada Expressway was shut down in Buffalo on Monday.

A portion of the road was closed after a cement truck crashed into the Grant St. bridge.

Public works crews had to come in to fix the damage caused by the truck.

“There’s some support plates that have pins on those, and he sheared those off as he traveled through,” Buffalo DPW Commissioner Steve Stepniak said. “He had one of his mechanisms; it’s a concrete pump truck. Some of his mechanisms were higher than they should have been, and he struck the bridge.”

No one was injured, but the driver will be given a ticket.

