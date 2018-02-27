Cheektowaga councilmember breaks silence following arrest

Related Coverage Cheektowaga town councilman arrested on criminal contempt, menacing charges

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Cheektowaga Councilmember James Rogowski defended himself ahead of a regular scheduled council meeting Tuesday evening.

“Let’s not forget this is a family matter,” he said. “Accusations have been filed against me and my character, I look forward to the opportunity to have my day in court.”

He has been charged with criminal contempt and menacing. Police told News 4 he was involved in some kind of road rage incident with his wife on Orchard Park Road on Friday.

He was arrested by Cheektowaga Police at the request of West Seneca officers.

According to police, he violated an order of protection his wife had against him. Officials told News 4 it was issued after a dispute on Feb. 16.

Rogowski read a brief statement, to the media in the hall, before Tuesday’s meeting.

“God bless my family at home right now, my kids, I love you all,” he said.

There was no mention of Rogowski’s arrest during the hour long work session, or 45 min. regular meeting that followed.

Rogoswki weighed in on presentations and town business.

Supervisor Diane Benczkowski declined an on camera interview, deferring us to Rogowski. We asked her if a council member is allowed to continue to serve after an arrest and she couldn’t answer that question.

Rogowski plans to stay on the council.

“There’s no reason for me to resign,” said Rogowski.

He told us we need to divert all other questions to his West Seneca lawyer.

Rogowski is also a Lockport High School teacher. The district told us it can’t comment on personnel matters.

Rogoswki is expected back in court march 13.