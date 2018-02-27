Exhibit opens, offering people chances to use interactive technology

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The space is dark in the second floor exhibit hall at the Buffalo Museum of Science. Walking in, you’ll find yourself facing a large wall where fish are swimming. It’s one of the experiences which is part of the DigiPlaySpace.

“People from Western New York can interact with technology from around the world – put their hands on it, play with it, put their whole body into it,” said David Cinquino, the museum’s director of experience. “It’s kind of fun.”

There are 14 unique experiences included in the traveling exhibit – ranging from running, ducking, and jumping through a course, creating a race track out of household items, pretending to be in different locations due to green screen technology.

“We saw DigiPlay and wanted to get it here to get people’s imaginations [going],” said Cinquino. “It is so much fun and it’s hard to see the math and engineering here but it’s there.”

Cinquino enjoys this space because he believes it can inspire people to start looking at science differently.

“Your average visitor probably isn’t going [to think that right away]. But when they go home, they’ll look at their toy and try to figure out how we did something different with it here and that’s when the wheels start turning.”

The DigiPlaySpace is open to the public through April 22.

