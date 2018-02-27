Fredonia Police Department reports “significant” increase in fraudulent driver’s licenses

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Fredonia Police Department is reporting a “significant increase” in the possession of fraudulent driver’s licenses in the Village of Fredonia.

On Feb. 8, police and undercover officers from the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles Fraud Unit reviewed the licenses of patrons entering downtown bars, checking for fake licenses. Seventeen people were arrested for possessing a fraudulent license.

All arrested were released on appearance tickets and scheduled for a later court date.

In Dec. 2017, a fraudulent license detail resulted in 26 people being arrested.