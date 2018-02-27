Genesee County authorities warn of medical information scam

Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

Authorities say the people calling residents are trying to get medical records and other information.

“The information received is then used to fill out prescriptions, which are sent to medical offices for refill,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “Once signed, these prescriptions are being used to bill insurance companies.”

Officials think this could be a scam involving multiple states.

Contact your physician or local pharmacy if you think your information has been compromised.

