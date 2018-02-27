IHOP raises money for children’s hospitals on National Pancake Day

WSPA Published:
ELGIN, IL - JULY 16: Waitresses Gretchen Boren (L) and Michelle Enright wait on customers at an IHOP restaurant July 16, 2007 in Elgin, Illinois.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WSPA) – IHOP is giving you a reason to celebrate National Pancake Day on Tuesday.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating restaurants across the county, each dine-in customer can get one free short stack of pancakes.

Customers aren’t required to pay for their pancakes, but IHOP is asking guests to leave a donation of any size to go toward charities like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. IHOP is hoping to raise $5 million to honor National Pancake Day.

Since IHOP ‘National Pancake Day” began in 2006, the chain and guests have raised close to $30 million.

This story was originally posted by WSPA, a Nexstar contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s