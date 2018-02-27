IHOP raises money for children’s hospitals on National Pancake Day

(WSPA) – IHOP is giving you a reason to celebrate National Pancake Day on Tuesday.

From 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at participating restaurants across the county, each dine-in customer can get one free short stack of pancakes.

Customers aren’t required to pay for their pancakes, but IHOP is asking guests to leave a donation of any size to go toward charities like Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children. IHOP is hoping to raise $5 million to honor National Pancake Day.

Since IHOP ‘National Pancake Day” began in 2006, the chain and guests have raised close to $30 million.

This story was originally posted by WSPA, a Nexstar contributing station.