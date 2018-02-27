Instant Pot announces recall after reports of melted multi-cookers

Published:

(WSAV) — Instant Pot is in hot water over reports of melted multi-cookers.

The company announced it has received “a small number” of overheating reports of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, which causes the unit’s base to melt. Consumers are asked to check the bottom of the unit to find the batch code to see if their cooker is affected.

Codes include: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.

People should immediately stop using the product if one of those codes matches the unit.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC),” the company says in a Facebook post.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the company at 1-800-828-7280 Ext. 2.

This story was originally posted by WSAV, a Nexstar contributing station.

