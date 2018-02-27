Man who led state police on high-speed chase through Niagara Falls in Feb. 2017 sentenced on heroin charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin has been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

Shaquan M. Shingledecker, 23, will serve his federal sentence after completing the 24-month sentence he is currently serving for a New York State Parole violation.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, on Feb. 2, 2017, New York State troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Shingledecker for having a missing front license plate. Shingledecker didn’t pull over, but instead led police on a high-speed chase at over 95 mph through commercial and residential sections of Niagara Falls.

Shingledecker lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the side of a house at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 75th Street in Niagara Falls.

Inside his vehicle, NYSP found 95 envelopes containing heroin, a loaded handgun with ten rounds of ammunition, and $1,400 in cash.