NY state budget hearing on environmental conservation set

The Associated Press Published:
Andrew Cuomo
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes reference to his father Mario Cuomo as he delivers his state of the state address at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Environmental conservation will be the topic for the 13th and final joint public hearing on New York state’s budget proposal.

State Senate and Assembly members will hear testimony Tuesday in Albany on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $168 billion spending plan.

Cuomo administration officials and environmental conservation advocates are expected to testify on such subjects as water quality, a new sewage plant in Niagara Falls, programs to fight lake algae and efforts to clean up pollution.

While some advocates support Cuomo’s initiatives, others say he’s not doing enough for environmental protection at a time when the Trump administration wants to cut federal programs.

The hearing was postponed from Feb. 7 because of a snow storm. Other hearings have already been held on such topics as education spending, municipal government, public safety and economic development.

