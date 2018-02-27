NY state budget hearing on environmental conservation set

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Environmental conservation will be the topic for the 13th and final joint public hearing on New York state’s budget proposal.

State Senate and Assembly members will hear testimony Tuesday in Albany on Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s $168 billion spending plan.

Cuomo administration officials and environmental conservation advocates are expected to testify on such subjects as water quality, a new sewage plant in Niagara Falls, programs to fight lake algae and efforts to clean up pollution.

While some advocates support Cuomo’s initiatives, others say he’s not doing enough for environmental protection at a time when the Trump administration wants to cut federal programs.

The hearing was postponed from Feb. 7 because of a snow storm. Other hearings have already been held on such topics as education spending, municipal government, public safety and economic development.