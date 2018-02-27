Opioid overdose deaths decrease in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When compared to the previous year, there weren’t as many opioid overdose deaths in Erie County in 2017.

On Tuesday morning, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein gave an update on the opioid epidemic in the county.

Last year, there were 233 confirmed opioid overdose deaths in Erie County, with 35 cases still pending.

This marks the first drop in opioid overdose deaths since 2013.

2017’s number is a significant decrease from 2016, when 301 people died as the result of opioid overdoses, according to the Erie County Department of Health.

Here are the numbers of deaths from prior years:

2012: 103

2013: 101

2014: 127

2015: 256

2016: 301

New billboards, featuring a number for a 24-hour hotline, will start appearing in the county this April.

