BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Behind 22 points from Brandon Smith, Park held of Canisius to secure their first Class A Manhattan Cup with a 62-54 win. Meanwhile in Class B Jaylen Bradberry powered Niagara Catholic with 27 points in a 73-65 win over Cardinal O’Hara.

Basketball Scores

Boys A2 Semifinal

Lake Shore 64, Iroquois 49 F

South Park 69, Cheektowaga 46 F

Boys B1 Semifinal

Newfane 54, Lackawanna 53 F

Class D Semifinal

East 62, Ellicotteville 61 F

Franklinville 61, Sherman 43 F