Report: Jared Kushner’s security clearance downgraded

Jared Kushner
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner listens as President Donald Trump answers questions at a news conference, in Bedminster, N.J. A federal judge ruled on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 that the family company once run by Jared Kushner isn’t allow keep the identity of its business partners in several Maryland properties secret. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Politico is reporting that the security clearance of White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has been downgraded.

Kushner had been operating with an interim clearance at the “top secret/sensitive compartmented information” level for more than a year. According to the report, now he is only authorized to access information at the lower “secret” level.

Chief of Staff John Kelly ordered that White House officials with interim clearances pending since before June 1, 2017, lose their access to the nation’s deepest secrets if they hadn’t receives permanent clearances by last Friday. A White House official confirms to The Associated Press that Kelly’s order has been implemented.

Kushner’s attorney tells the AP that Kushner’s ability to do his job won’t be affected by any change to his clearance.

