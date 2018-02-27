School district: Niagara Falls students seen with BB gun while en route to school

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Niagara Falls students were seen with a weapon Tuesday morning, the school district says.

According to the Niagara Falls City School District, a parent saw two students carrying a BB gun while on their way to school.

The parent notified the school, but when the students arrived at Abate Elementary, they no longer had the weapon, the school says.

According to the school, the BB gun was left at an abandoned property on Willow Ave.

The students admitted they had the BB gun when questioned, the school district says. Niagara Falls police took custody of the weapon.

The school district says the students are facing consequences from the school and police.

