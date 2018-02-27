South Buffalo man tells story of alleged sexual abuse by a retired priest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A South Buffalo man claims he has been sexually abused by a retired priest of the Diocese of Buffalo.
Tuesday he’s shared his story for the first time.
Michael Whalen tells us this sexual abuse happened when he was just 14 years old.
He says he trusted the Priest from st. John Vianney Parish in Orchard Park.
But when he invited Whalen on a weekend long ski trip to his home in Springville, their relationship changed. And he claims that weekend of sexual abuse changed his entire life.
Whalen said, “It ruined by life. It ruined my first marriage, I don’t have a relationship with my daughter from my first marriage, the drugs and the alcohol, just consumed me.”