Three WNY Red Cross volunteers deploying to help flooding victims in Kentucky, southern Indiana

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three American Red Cross volunteers from WNY are deploying to areas impacted by flooding in Kentucky and southern Indiana.

According to the American Red Cross, there were 90 individuals who spent Sunday night in 10 shelters across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

John Bieger of East Amherst will be deploying to Kentucky, providing training. Diane Sargent of Lockport will also be deploying to Kentucky to provide Disaster Assessment. Allison Hyman of Buffalo is deploying to Indiana, where she will be providing Disaster Assessment.

For more information on how to become a Red Cross volunteer, please visitwww.redcross.org/volunteer.

 

