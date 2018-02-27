Two WNY animal shelters to receive state funding for renovations

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two WNY animal shelters will receive state funding for shelter renovations, part of the state’s $5 million in funding for animal shelters statewide.

The SPCA in Cattaraugus County will receive $164,000 from New York State for shelter renovations,

The project will include installation of a new heating and cooling system for improved ventilation and weatherization.

The shelter will also create a more “welcoming adoption environment”.

The Town of West Seneca Municipal Shelter will also receive $119,000 for the renovation of the current shelter.

The project will include covered kennels and a roof replacement and extension.

