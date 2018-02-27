Violinist Andre Rieu to perform in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — World-renowned violinist André Rieu will be coming to Buffalo on September 29.

Along with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, the Dutch musician will perform at the KeyBank Center.

“I’m so excited to return to the USA and Canada in September.” Rieu says. “People write to me, telling me that it takes them two weeks to get back to normal after one of our concerts. It is simply fantastic to feel this energy and joy every evening.”

Tickets for the show go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $53-$113.

Those interested in buying tickets can go to the KeyBank Center Box Office, andrerieu.com, tickets.com or by calling 888-223-6000.

The concert will start at 8 p.m.