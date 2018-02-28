9-foot alligator found on Florida doorstep

COCOA, Fla. (WIVB) — A police department in Florida says a 9-foot alligator showed up on someone’s doorstep.

Patrol officers with the Cocoa Police Department went to an apartment complex after neighbors called about an alligator in the parking lot.

“According to state wildlife officers, it is common for gators to roam during warm weather searching for water,” police wrote on Facebook.

When officers got there, they say the gator was on someone’s front doorstep.

After about 20 minutes, a trapper got to the scene and safely removed the animal.