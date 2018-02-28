A Buffalo man says two state parole officers tried to kill him

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Buffalo man says he feared for his life Tuesday night when an encounter with two state parole officers went south.

Randy White is now recovering at home with a bullet wound in his thigh.

“I didn’t do nothing to deserve this,” said White.

He told News 4 he gave his friend a ride to a home on Northumberland Ave. His friend is on parole and needed to be home by 9 p.m. White said they pulled into a driveway at about that time.

“A man walked up, he did not identify himself, walked up to the side of the vehicle, asked me if I had some I.D.” said White.

White told us he later learned it was a parole officer.

White is not on parole.

The officer asked him to turn off his car but White refused.

“I don’t have to turn my vehicle off, I’m not going anywhere, the vehicle is in park,” said White. “As I reached for the I.D., he got a gun and his partner jumped in and ‘pow’ he shot me in the leg.”

White told us the officer’s partner got in the passenger’s side of his car.

“He said I’m going to shoot you again and I said no you are not,” said White. “I threw the car in reverse and backed out of the driveway,”

According to White, as he drove down the road the officer had a gun to his head and was trying to frisk him. There was a struggle, he said, as he tried to get the officer out of his car.

“I’m not dying right here, I’ve got a right to fight for my life,” said White.

Eventually they stopped and he said the parole officer got out when he realized White wasn’t armed.

“They tried to kill me, I wouldn’t be sitting here looking at my kids right now,” said White. “It was terrible because I don’t do nothing to nobody.”

On his way to the hospital, Buffalo Police arrested White near N Legion Dr.

He was taken to ECMC and then police headquarters for questioning.

White has not been charged with a crime.

He acknowledges he could’ve handled the situation differently but felt his life was on the line.

“Regardless of me not turning my vehicle off, I did not deserve to be shot,” he said.

White plans to take legal action against those involved.

We tried to verify his story with the Department of Corrections and haven’t heard back. The Dept. did release a statement, which said:

“Two Department of Corrections and community supervision parole officers were conducting a routine residence visit of a person under community supervision. During their approach to the residence an incident occurred resulting in the discharge of a parole officer’s weapon. The incident is under active investigation by the Department’s Office of Special Investigation and the Buffalo Police Department. The department cannot comment further at this time.”

The Buffalo Police investigation is separate from the Dept. of Corrections.