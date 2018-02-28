Actor Will Smith filming movie near Savannah; says Georgia ‘gotta do something about these bugs’

Will Smith
FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2015 file photo, Will Smith arrives at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Many people have reported seeing actor Will Smith around Savannah, Georgia these past few weeks as filming of his new movie “Gemini Man” begins. The movie is directed by Academy Award winner Ang Lee and also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World) and Clive Owen (Children of Men).

Smith posted a video on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Feb. 27, during the first day of filming and after he apparently discovered sand gnats while on location near the marsh. In the video, he says Georgia is gorgeous but “y’all gotta do something about these bugs.”

