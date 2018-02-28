Buffalo to be part of Great Lakes Hyperloop

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —We all saw the most recent Elon Musk Space – X launch. It was an incredible success and it really expanded the thought process of what is possible in this day and age. Outside of space, Musk envisioned a Hyperloop in the United States and Canada that could change the way we travel.

Imagine getting from Cleveland to Chicago in 28 minutes. It’s a trip that would normally take over 5 hours to complete but with the new Great Lakes Hyperloop pitched on Monday, would be cut significantly.

The idea is to create a pod to that travels close to the speed of sound. The capsule would be in a steel tube maintained at partial vacuum. Basically, the pod would act as a magnet levitating throughout the tube.

The first phase of this process would only be traveling from Cleveland to Chicago and back with stops in Toledo and Sandusky, Ohio.

The second phase of the process will have local impacts. The cities on the proposed list include Buffalo, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Milwaukee.

And if that wasn’t enough, there is a third phase that would bring this speedy transportation to the entire East Coast, expanding transportation to Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

They estimate that 54,720 passengers could travel on this Hyperloop transportation a day and that in total, it could make 525,000 trips a year!

Although it seems far out, it was announced Monday that this could be a possibility in as little as 3-5 years. Still unknown is the amount of money each trip would cost. It is hoped to be as affordable as a plane ticket.

