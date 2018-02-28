Bulls set program record with 24th win, thump Kent State 81-51

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Women’s Basketball teams set a program record with it’s 24th win of the season in an 81-51 thumping of Kent State Wednesday night.

The victory is also the Bulls’ eighth straight as they improve to 24-4 overall and 15-2 in Mid-American Conference action.  They also tied a program record with their 10th road.

Cierra Dillard led UB with 17 points, while Stephanie Reid, Autumn Jones and Cassie Oursler each finished with 11.

UB closes out the regular season Saturday afternoon when they host Bowling Green.  Tipoff at Alumni Arena is set for 2 p.m.

