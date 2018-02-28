Bulls set program record with 24th win, thump Kent State 81-51

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB Women’s Basketball teams set a program record with it’s 24th win of the season in an 81-51 thumping of Kent State Wednesday night.

The victory is also the Bulls’ eighth straight as they improve to 24-4 overall and 15-2 in Mid-American Conference action. They also tied a program record with their 10th road.

With their win over Kent State tonight, @UBwomenshoops has now collected a PROGRAM RECORD 24 wins on the season! The previous record of 23 wins stood since the 1991-92 campaign #UBhornsUP #MakingHistory #NotDoneYet #ClevelandIsTheReason pic.twitter.com/1ZRJecEoSI — UB Athletics (@UBAthletics) March 1, 2018

Cierra Dillard led UB with 17 points, while Stephanie Reid, Autumn Jones and Cassie Oursler each finished with 11.

BULLS WWWWWWWWIN!! Buffalo earns their 8th straight win as they defeat Kent State 81-51! Cierra Dillard leads the way for UB with 17 points as UB earns their 10th road win of the season, tying a school record #UBhornsUP #MACtion pic.twitter.com/BrTdQzWXpN — UB Women’s Hoops (@UBwomenshoops) March 1, 2018

UB closes out the regular season Saturday afternoon when they host Bowling Green. Tipoff at Alumni Arena is set for 2 p.m.