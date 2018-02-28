Crisis court check-up

Related Coverage Crisis Court: An Inside Look

Photography by Jeff Helmick



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo City Court isn’t Carly Maurer’s first choice for a Tuesday morning, but it’s better than the alternative.

“We’ll see you Thursday. Keep up the good work,” Judge Craig Hannah tells Maurer as she leaves Part 12.

She’s one of around 70 participants in Buffalo’s Opioid Crisis Intervention Court.

“I got arrested for possession of heroin,” Maurer says.

Opioid court is like drug court, only defendants’ sobriety comes before their charges.

“All your charges are going to be placed on hold while we work on you, OK?” Judge Hannah tells a new participant.

Tuesdays are the busiest days of the court calendar; Judge Hannah generally sees more than 100 cases.

“We’re getting people to try treatment. And that’s what I want them to do,” he tells News 4.

Judge Hannah oversees all of the opioid court cases, in addition to his other duties.

Opioid court started in May, after Eight Judicial District Project Director Jeff Smith got a small federal grant. Smith is the program’s coordinator.

The goal was to see 200 participants through the program in three years, something the court is way ahead of.

“We are in excess of 220 individuals who have participated or are currently participating,” says Smith.

When News 4 first reported on opioid court in August, none of the participants had died of an overdose; something organizers knew statistically would probably change.

“Our first death in this program happened last fall,” Smith says.

Around Christmas, they lost another.

“That’s two unacceptable statistics,” Smith tells News 4.

The program, open to non-violent offenders battling opioid addiction, used to take 30 days to complete.

The full program now takes 90 days to finish.

Medically assisted treatment with drugs like Suboxone, Methadone, or Vivitrol is proven to help recovering addicts; the medicine can help users by lessening cravings.

When opioid court first started, waiting lists were so long it took days or weeks before some participants had access to it.

“95 percent of our participants were going in-patient directly from jail. We were finding that a lot of those individuals were wanting the treatment but were not ready,” Smith says.

Suffering from withdrawal symptoms, some participants left rehab within an hour of getting dropped of.

“Then they would go out on a bench warrant and once we picked them up on a bench warrant, we’d try it again.”

Opioid court has now partnered with Catholic Health’s Pathways in addition to Horizon and Best Self to ensure medically assisted treatment is available to participants within 48 hours.

Best Self’s new mobile clinic sees between four and six participants a day. Starting in March, it will be parked right outside Buffalo City Court.

“If you wait until an individual is not ready or they had time to go home and think about things or link with their old friends, usually they’re not going to link to treatment right away,” explained Tylica Pope. She’s the program director of Recovery Connections at Best Self.

“The initial heroin epidemic that we saw in the 70s and the crack cocaine epidemic that we saw in the 80s led to basically mass incarceration,” says Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Back in May, Flynn agreed to postpone prosecution for opioid court defendants.

“The goal of the criminal justice system shouldn’t just be to throw people in jail,” he says.

Flynn says this program is working.

“On top of seeing less re-offending, we’re seeing a remarkable completion percentage at a better rate quite frankly than we ever expected.”

Maurer learned about the program while in jail.

“I’ve been to rehab maybe 8 or 9 times. Tried on my own many times just to avail really,” she tells us.

She’s been clean since late December.

“Judge Hannah’s really cool. He’s very understanding,” Maurer says.

The city court judge understands addiction first hand, because he’s a recovering addict too.

“It’s habit. I tell the individuals in front of me I don’t get in trouble or I don’t use not out of be being better than you, there’s nothing great and powerful about me. I always say I like to pull the curtain off the wizard, you know. Just a regular guy, but I’m in the habit of doing what’s right,” Hannah says.

Part 12 of Buffalo City Court feels a lot more like a counselor’s office sometimes; Judge Hannah says he’s okay with that.

MORE | Opioid court judge opens up about personal battle with addiction

Here in Erie County, the Department of Health has reason for some optimism.

For the first time since the opioid epidemic was declared a public health emergency, we are on track to see fewer overdose related deaths.

Hannah is cautiously optimistic.

Proof of progress he says, is in the participants.

“When you see someone 30-60-90-100 days later, and they don’t look like the same person they were when they first walked in, that’s what it’s all about.”