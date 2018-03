BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jay Sarkis scored 10 of his team high 18 points in the second half to help power No. 3 Daemen past No. 6 Robert Wesleyan 75-69 in the first round of the East Coast Conference Tournament.

With the victory, the Wildcats advance to the semifinals and will play No. 2 seed St. Thomas Aquinas Saturday, March 3, in Rochester.

Breon Harris finished with 16 points while Darius Garvin Chipped in with 12.