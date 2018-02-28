Dana Papaj joins Grand Island School District members, others affected by hit-and runs in ECMC check presentation

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A woman who suffered traumatic brain injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Grand Island last year spoke publicly for the first time at ECMC on Wednesday.

Dana Papaj joined members of the Grand Island School District and others affected by hit-and-run crashes to present a $1,000 check to ECMC’s Trauma Center and Emergency Department.

Teachers throughout the Grand Island School District raised the money through “Dress Down Fridays”.

“I’ve come a long way since I’ve been there,” Papaj said Wednesday. “I don’t know what else to say but thank you- they’re wonderful people.”

