BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Former National Security Advisor Susan Rice spoke at UB Wednesday night as part of their “Distinguished Speakers” series.

Rice served under Pres. Obama from 2013 to 2017.

Before that, she served as the U.S. permanent representative to the United Nations as well as many other prestigious roles.

Tonight, she spoke to students about the principals on which the country was founded- both good and bad- and the nation’s climate today.