Former Priest admits to abusing young boys in the 1970’s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A former priest for Buffalo’s Catholic Diocese is now admitting he sexually abused teenage boys in the late 1970’s.
That admission comes a day after a South Buffalo man accused the priest of abuse.
Michael Whalen came forward as a victim of a sex abuse by the now retired Reverend Norbert Orsolits.
We spoke to the former priest on the phone Wednesday.
He didn’t want to do an on camera or phone interview, but does admit to engaging in sexual contact with multiple teenage boys, all of it fueled by alcohol.