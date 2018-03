CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office will host a free car seat inspection from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday (March 4).

The inspection event will be held at the Clarence Center Fire Hall, located at 9415 Clarence Center Road.

Certified car seat technicians will inspect car seats for any damage or faulty mechanisms, as well as the seats’ installation.

All inspections will occur in a heated garage.

