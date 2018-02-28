Gov. Cuomo invites Delta to move HQ to NY after Lt. Gov’s controversial threat

(AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor took to the Fox News Channel to defend his controversial threat to block a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel unless Delta Air Lines restores the travel discount it had offered to members of the National Rifle Association.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday morning, Republican Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle said Delta had taken “punitive” action against defenders of the Second Amendment and was unfairly targeting “law-abiding gun owners.”

Cagle and other Republicans who are running to be the state’s next governor have been united in pushing back against Delta’s stance.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted Tuesday that Delta was welcome to move to the state.

Cagle scoffed at the notion that the Atlanta-based airline would relocate there, arguing that Georgia offers the most business-friendly policies in the nation.

